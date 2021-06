Srinagar: A lady was injured after she was hit by an unknown vehicle on National highway in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

An official said that a lady namely Rashida Banoo of Wandakpora Pulwama was hit by an unknown vehicle on highway near Awantipora, leaving her severely injured.

He said the lady was shifted to a nearby hospital where from she was shifted to Srinagar hospital in critical condition.

He said that police has registered a case in this regard and investigation was taken up.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print