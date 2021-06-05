Driver killed,helper injured in Leh road accident

Leh:- A truck driver died while his helper was injured on Srinagar-Leh Highway at Fotla top area of Leh on Saturday morning.

Officials said that a LP truck driver killed was killd while the helper was Injured after their truck skidded off the road and rolled into deep gorge at Fotla top Leh..

They said the LP truck bearing registration number JK01P-8724 was heading towards Srinagar from Ladakh when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge leveling the on spot death of Driver identified as Mohammad Asalm Famda son of Ab Gani Famda Resident of Haknar Gund and the helper also his younger brother received injuries.

Officials said the conductor has been taken to nearby hospital for treatment while his condition is stable

Police official said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Khalsi Leh and investigation has been taken up.

