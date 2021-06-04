Our priority remains restoration of Art 370, 35A: NC

Srinagar: The National Conference on Thursday said that the party has not changed its stance and has not accepted abrogation of Article 370 as “fait accompli”, while listing restoration of the special status as its key agenda.

The BJP-led government unilaterally abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, reducing the erstwhile state into two union territories. The unprecedented move was followed by months-long military lockdown and crackdown against political leaders, lawyers and activists. More than 5,000 people were taken into custody, among them former chief ministers including Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti who was booked under Public Safety Act, which allows imprisonment without trial for up to two years. The arrests were aimed at preventing any protest against the move.

“Our priority will remain the restoration of statehood and restoration of Articles 370, 35-A,” said Abdullah as per a party handout while chairing a 5-hour-long virtual meeting of the party’s provincial committee members. “The idea of fostering peace, prosperity and development in J&K is elusive until people’s infringed constitutional rights aren’t restored. There can be no trade-off between the political aspirations of the people and development. Both have to go hand in hand. There is no shift in our party agenda on serving people, and protecting the unique political and cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The octogenarian three time chief minister said the entire region is at a breaking point due to the aftermath of the August 5 measures, predatory effects of the Covid-19 induced crises and the ravaging impact of severe weather conditions on horticulture and allied sectors.

According to him, ‘mislaid rules and regulations’ have put Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh on the path of “terminal alienation”. “People of the state are caught in a deadly quagmire of economic and political uncertainty. Administrative unaccountability and development stagnation have become the norm of the day. It is the youth that are facing the major brunt of the unconcerned attitude of the incumbent government,” he added.

Abdullah was joined by his son and vice president Omar Abdullah alongside provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi and spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar and others.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah too followed his father saying the party hasn’t accepted August 5 measures as “fate accompli”. “We haven’t changed our stance on the measures of August 5. We haven’t relinquished our peaceful, constitutional, and non-violent battle for the restoration of our constitutional rights,” he said.

“We will fight prudently. Our agenda based on integrity and service remains unchanged as well. However there is a great need to strengthen our party cadre of committed men and women for reaching to masses with our programme and to rise to the new compelling needs of the teeming and toiling masses of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh,” he said adding “virtual meetings have proved very handy in having a window of discourse in place to discuss various issues concerning the people particularly in the wake of present pressing situation.”

Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah insisted the party functionaries give all support to the efforts of the administration in the battle against Covid-19 and asked the party functionaries, workers and delegates to help people in whatever way they could.

Abdullah also asked them to deepen their bond with the people by sharing their worries and taking up the issues faced by them at all appropriate forums. “We haven’t won the battle against Covid yet. We are halfway towards eliminating it. The war is on. It requires strengthening of testing, tracing and treatment mechanisms. Stepping up of vaccination drives also holds the key towards improving the herd immunity,” he added.

“Administration is doing its best in combating the menace, a lot needs to be done. But people cannot absolve themselves of their duties. Emancipated societies ought to be self-aware of their duties towards society. The best the people of JK can do is to follow the required Covid -19 protocol, government advisories and shun vaccine inhibition. I hope the party functionaries will take the lead in getting themselves and their families vaccinated,” Abdullah said.

On occasion the party functionaries decided to come up with relief support to aid workers impacted by Covid-19. Several functionaries including the party president pledged monetary support to the relief fund.

