11 more die as Covid-19 toll crosses 4000-mark in J&K

Srinagar: The death toll due to covid-19 crossed grim milestone of four thousand as eleven more people succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, officials said on Friday.

They said nine of the deaths were reported at various hospitals in Kashmir Valley while two were recorded at GMC Jammu, taking the total count of those succumbing to the pathogen to 4003.

Among others, they said, a 70-year-old man from Chadoora died at SMHS hospital, ten days after he was admitted there.

A 45-year-old man from Eidgah died, a month after he was admitted to the facility, they said.

A 70-year-old woman from Cheirmarg Shopian died at GMC Anantnag along with three other patients—a 60-year-old man from Bengidar Anantnag who died four days after admitted to hospital, a 72-year-old man from Banihal who remained admitted there for four days, and an elderly woman who passed away after remaining admitted for three weeks.

A 65-year-old man from Khansahab Budgam died at SKIMS Bemina, ten days after being admitted there, the officials said.

A 60-year-old man from Chadoora Budgam died at the same covid-19 management facility, five days after his admission.

A 45-year-old man from Khayam Srinagar died at JLNM hospital while two deaths were reported from GMC Jammu, they said. (GNS)

