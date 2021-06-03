Tral Update: Man who locked himself in SOG camp killed

Srinagar: A man who had snatched weapon from police personnel during questioning and locked himself in a room inside SOG camp in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district has been killed in a gunfight, officials said on Thrusday.

They said that individual’s family including his mother was brought to the spot to persuade him to surrender.

Instead, they said, he continued to fire from inside the room. “This morning the fire was retaliated, leading to his killing, ” Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said

The top police officer of Kashmir said that ample opportunities were given to him but he defied them.

The individual has been identified as Mohammad Amin, brother of a militant who was killed in 2019.

Amin, himself a former militant who was released in 2003, had snatched weapon from a policemen during questioning in the camp yesterday. In the intial fire by him, police said, a cop was injured. Later he locked himself in the room inside the camp.

He fired few rounds from inside even as various attempts were made to make him surrender. Even his family was brought to the spot but to no avail, the police said.(GNS)

