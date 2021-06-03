No protectee should go anywhere without PSOs: IGP

Srinagar:The Inspector General of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that no protectee should go anywhere without the Personal Security Officers(PSOs).

In a tweet, the IGP said visits of protectees are allowed only after ground assessment of local threat is done.

He requested all the protectees to adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“Request is to all protectees not to #violate SOPs and risk their lives unnecessarily,” the police tweeted .

The fresh advisory was issued by police a day after suspected militants killed BJP leader and chairman Municipal Committee Tral Rakesh Pandita—(KNO)

