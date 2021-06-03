Militants kill BJP member in Tral: Police

Anantnag: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member who was the Chairman of Tral Municipal Committee was shot at and killed late Wednesday evening here in Tral town of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. A woman Asifa Mushtaq was also injured in the attack.

The slain BJP leader has been identified as Rakesh Pandita, son of Brij Nath Pandita, a resident of Tral Bala area of the town. “Pandita was presently living at a Srinagar hotel and was visiting Tral to condole the demise of a relative,” sources in the BJP said.

A senior police official from the area said that unidentified militants opened indiscriminate fire at Pandita in Tral Payeen area late Wednesday evening, leaving him dead on the spot.

“The incident took place at about 9:45 PM. Pandita was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the official said. The police meanwhile have maintained that Pandita had two PSO’s to protect him and a secure hotel accommodation in Srinagar.

“He was visiting the area without his PSO’s however,” the police official said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up in this matter.

Meanwhile, a woman was also injured in the attack. While this report was being filed only her name could be ascertained. “She has been shot in the thigh and has been immediately shifted to a hospital,” the police official said.

He added that the condition of the lady was stated to be critical.

Following the incident, a huge contingent of government forces reached the village and cordoned off the area to try and nab the attackers. “They have fled after firing indiscriminately. Efforts to nab them are on though,” the official said.

Senior BJP leaders in the valley including the party spokesperson Altaf Thakur condemned the killing.

