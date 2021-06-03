Detainee snatches rifle at SOG camp in Tral, fires at cop

Srinagar: A police constable was injured in firing in Tral area of Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.
Constable Amjid Khan, posted at Special Operations Group (SOG) camp in Tral, was brought to SMHS hospital here with firearm injury in the abdomen, the officials said.
They said preliminary investigation has revealed that the Khan suffered injuries when a suspect snatched the rifle of the policeman and opened fire on him. PTI

