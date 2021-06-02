Noted Islamic scholar Mufti Faiz-ul-Waheed passes away in Jammu

Jammu: Well-known Islamic scholar Mufti Faiz-ul-Waheed who was admitted at Acharaya Shri Chander College of Medical Science (ASCOMS) in Jammu battling COVID-19 passed away on Tuesday morning.
Born in 1966 in Dodhasan Bala village in Rajouri, Mufti Faiz is accredited for being the first Islamic scholar to translate Holy Quran into Gojri language.
The scholar has written several other booklets as well including ‘Siraj-um-Muneera’, ‘Ahkam-e-Mayyat’ and ‘Namaz Kae Masayil Quran-o-Hadees Ki Roshni Mei’.
An authority on Islamic Jurisprudence (Sharia Law), he was the patron of an Islamic seminary Madrasa Markaz Maarif Ul Quran in Medina Hill Bhatindi in Jammu.
Religious and political parties condoled his demise and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.