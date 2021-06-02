LG directs for three-tier patient care in hospitals

ANANTNAG: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called for institutionalising three-tier patient care within hospitals by categorising nurses in three modes.

“First category of nursing staff for registration and counseling of patients, second for timely medicines & injections, and third group for hourly monitoring of oxygen inflow to patients as per the requirement. This will ensure the best possible care for patients,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor was on his visit to Anantnag to review Covid containment and preventive measures in the district, wherein he directed the Principal GMC, Anantnag and CMO to categorize the nurses into the above-mentioned modes to provide better care to the patients.

While taking a comprehensive review of testing and vaccination rate of the district, the Lt Governor called for scaling up of testing in Micro containment zones and areas with high positivity rate on priority to break the chain of transmission and provide required care to Covid positive individuals.

Terming strong health care system at grassroots level as key to tackling the ongoing pandemic, the Lt Governor asked the concerned officials to ensure linkages of Panchayat Covid Care Centres with PHCs, besides availability of Doctors for consultation with the patients.

Senior Medical faculty members, doctors and consultants must visit PHCs, CHCs and CCCs for proper monitoring of healthcare facilities, he added.

Stressing on the need to generate awareness among rural population about available health care facilities at Covid Care Centres, the Lt Governor remarked that the information flow to the people must be a continuous process.

He also underlined the need to encourage people, especially those who tested positive or having Covid symptoms to isolate themselves at CCCs for the safety of their family members, besides containing the impact of the virus.

The Lt Governor asked the DCs and SPs to lead the containment activities in their respective districts and ensure effective implementation of containment measures and strict compliance of Covid protocols.

He further called for collaboration with PRIs, besides directing BDOs, Tehsildars and other Government officials for ensuring vaccination coverage as well as proper functionality of Covid Care Centres in Panchayats.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor addressed the faculty members at GMC Anantnag, who are serving on the frontline of Covid-19 pandemic and encouraged them to continue working with the utmost dedication and zeal to effectively control the spread of Corona Virus.

During his words of appreciation for the Corona Warriors, the Lt Governor remarked that – “The selfless determination of our medical fraternity to save lives makes them the greatest hero of our time”.

The Lt Governor interacted with Dr. Owais H Dar, Consultant Radiologist at GMC Anantnag. Dr. Dar selflessly served the people through online and tele-consultation while he was in quarantine. The Lt Governor also appreciated Shabina Kouser, an MPFHW for her dedicated service.

He asked the Health Department and District Administration to felicitate such Corona Warriors and acknowledge their contribution in the fight against Covid pandemic.

Earlier, the Lt Governor enquired about Covid care facilities at GMC Anantnag including availability of oxygen support beds, Oxygen Generation Plants, regular rounds of HoDs and senior doctors in Covid wards, the functionality of life-saving equipment, availability of tele-medicine services etc.

Dr. Shoukat Jeelani, Principal GMC, Anantnag informed the Lt Governor that the Hospital is having the capacity of 120 Covid dedicated beds with 40 ICU beds.

Dr Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, while giving the overview of the Covid containment measures being taken in the district apprised the Lt Governor that 77% of HCW, and 61.78% above 45 years age-group have been covered with first dose of vaccine and 2377 Covid kits have been distributed in the District.

Regarding Oxygen Supply and demand in the District, it was informed that Oxygen plants with a total capacity of 2350 LPM in GMC Anantnag and 500 LPM at Trauma Hospital Bijbehara are functioning properly, besides 1500 LPM shall be augmented through 1000 LPM Oxygen Plant at GMC and 500 LPM oxygen Plant at Trauma Hospital Bijbehara.

The DC further informed that Covid Care Centres in all Panchayats of the District have been established and a 24×7 “Pukaar” helpline is functional in the District which serves a one point contact for the people to register their queries regarding Covid and other grievances for the routine issues.

A team of 67 doctors and experts are deployed for providing telemedicine facilities which has been functioning since May 01, 2021 in the district and has provided telemedicine facilities to people via 8040 calls, he added.

Later, the Lt Governor inspected “Shifa” multifacility/multipurpose mobile van which provide on-spot facilities viz RAT testing, Vaccination and distribution of masks & hand sanitisers to the general public especially in the rural and far flung area.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Sh. Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sh. Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services, Kashmir and other senior officers accompanied the Lt Governor during his visit.

Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi, DDC Chairperson Anantnag was also present on the occasion.

— Information Department

