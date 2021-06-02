Govt issues fresh guidelines for online classes

Pre-primary, primary classes not to exceed 90 mins a day

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday said that the virtual classes for pre-primary and primary classes shall not exceed the time limit of 30 minutes and 90 minutes a day.

According to the new guidelines for the pre-primary students, the school education department has set the cap of 30 minutes a day to conduct the virtual classes.

Similarly for the students up to class 8, the government has said, “Online synchronous learning may be undertaken for not more than two sessions of 30-45 minutes each on the working days.”

The department also recommended that for class 9-12, online synchronous learning may be undertaken for not more than four sessions of 30-45 minutes each on the working days.

Stating the specific guidelines related to Preschool students of Grades-1 and II, the government asked the department to plan joyful learning experiences for digital and online learning as they do for face-to-face.

“Daily life experiences must be shared for enhancing their competency and interesting assignments shall be given to the children such as listening, and reading, stories followed by activities like drawing inferences, adding or changing the climax at the end, picture reading, art and craft, puzzles, simple observation projects and learning new words,” it said.

The department has directed to organize brief and casual meetings with the parents and children through video conferencing occasionally and give them a chance to narrate their feelings and experiences.

