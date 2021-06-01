Police prevent two IED attacks in Pulwama

Srinagar: Police said they spotted two explosive devices (IED) and defused them in Pulwama preventing militants from staging the attacks.
“Inputs were received that militants were planning to carry out #IED attacks which shall be spectacular. Acting swiftly 2 IEDs have been recovered from two different places in #Awantipora area (of Pulwama district),” Police tweeted.
It said the timely detection of explosives averted major militancy incidents.
The first IED was detected by a joint team of security forces near Railway link road at Panzgam in Pulwama district, a police official said.
He said the IED was destroyed by a bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.
The second IED was detected by the forces at Saimoo in Tral area of the district, he added.