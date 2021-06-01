J&K reports lowest COVID deaths, cases in over a month

Number of deaths dip to 37, cases to 1525

Srinagar: The daily mortality and caseload related to COVID-19 saw a sharp decline with 37 deaths and 1,525 fresh cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

This is the first time in over a month when daily positive cases declined by more than half. The daily cases had breached 4000-mark in J&K and mortality rate had crossed 60-mark.

On Monday, the official Covid bulletin said that 20 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 17 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 5 and 12 deaths, respectively.

Three deaths were reported in Kulgam , Pulwama, two each in Baramulla, Budgam, Udhampur, Kathua, Ramban, and one each in Bandipora, Ganderbal, Rajouri, Doda districts.

The official bulletin said that the new cases included 1,000 from Kashmir Division and 525 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 253 and 278, respectively.

The bulletin said that 4,070 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,801 from Jammu Division and 2,269 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 35,095 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 253 new cases and currently has 4,348 active cases, with 654 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 102 new cases and currently has 2,576 active cases, with 281 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 121 new cases and currently has 2,232 active cases, with 350 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 77 new cases and currently has 2,213 active cases, with 132 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 181 new cases and currently has 1,864 active cases, with 202 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 88 new cases and has 3,797 active cases, with 212 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 35 new cases and has 898 active cases, with 113 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 46 new cases and has 1,277 active cases with 101 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 65 new cases and has 1,664 active cases with 195 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 32 new cases and currently has 1,165 active cases with 29 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 278 new cases, Udhampur 25, Rajouri 40, Doda 64, Kathua 13, Kishtwar 14, Samba 6, Poonch 29, Ramban 36, and Reasi 20.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print