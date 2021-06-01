Get vaccinated, follow COVID appropriate behaviour: Div Com urges people

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Monday said that people must cooperate and maintain appropriate Covid behaviour to contain the spread of virus.

He said despite the positivity rate in most of the districts of Kashmir still above 5 percent, the government unlocked the corona curfew in a phased manner for relief to the people hit during the lockdown period.

Pole appealed to people in general and shopkeepers, public transporters and traders to ensure adherence to Covid SOPs in letter and spirit.

He emphasized that shopkeepers should avoid unnecessary rush at their shops and public transporters should carry only 50 percent passengers and follow the laid down guidelines religiously to ensure containment of virus.

The Div Com further stressed on carrying out aggressive vaccination of eligible persons of targeted population and ensure 100 percent coverage of all priority groups including, shopkeepers, drivers, conductors, journalists, employees, persons with disabilities and other targeted groups at the earliest.

He directed concerned to set up vaccination booths and operate mobile vaccination centers to ensure all people associated with trade, travel and associated sectors are vaccinated as soon as possible.

He appealed to heads of these associations to go for mass vaccination against Covid-19 virus, their employees and family members to ensure breaking of chain of transmission in the community.

He said that unlocking restrictions shall give respite to small traders, Mohallah shopkeepers, street vendors, small eatable vendors who have been severely hit during the lockdown period, however, those traders and shopkeepers who have better financial conditions should avoid opening their shops during this period.

The Div Com rebuffed the news spread against vaccines as fake and urged people not to pay heed to any such negative information.

He said that vaccines are safe and have high protection against the virus and getting vaccinated has become a social obligation to ensure our own safety as well as safeguarding others.

At the outset, Div Com took stock of district wise progress of the vaccination process from concerned DCs and instructed them to intensify the campaign to ensure 100 percent coverage of all eligible persons.

He said this while chairing a meeting attended by Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar , Anantnag, Baramulla and Budgam, Commissioner SMC, Director Health Services Kashmir, Director Tourism, Director SWD, JD Information, CMOs and other senior officers from the Health and concerned departments.

The meeting among others was also attended by heads of various tour, travel, traders, transporters and tourism bodies besides representatives from other related associations.

