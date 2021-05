Srinagar: The security forces on Monday morning detected an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) and later defused it in Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior police official said that a joint team of forces detected the IED in an orchard in Panzgam village in Awantipora.

He said that bomb disposal squad was rushed to the area and the IED was later defused.

He further added that the area has been cordoned off and further investigation has also been taken up—(KNO)

