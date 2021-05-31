From today, no more corona curfew on weekdays

Restaurants, however, open only for home delivery

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday eased the Covid-19 restrictions after a month since they were imposed to contain the raging pandemic. Now, business establishments, offices, malls and public transport will be allowed to operate from Monday on weekdays.

As per the guidelines issued, weekend curfew as well as night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am daily will remain imposed in all 20 districts in JK till June 15.

First, no permission/passes are required for activities which were already permitted under earlier orders, but safety instructions continue to apply.

Educational institutions shall continue to remain shut, while online mode will remain on. However, universities shall be permitted to seek in-person attendance of minimal staff only for research/lab/thesis work etc.

Barber shops, saloons/parlours are permitted to open on three days in a week (except on Saturdays and Sundays) as per a roster to be issued by concerned DCs.

Standalone shops of all types are permitted to open on alternate day basis or a rotation system on weekdays except on Saturdays and Sundays.

Outdoors bazaars and outdoor shopping complexes are also permitted to open on alternate day basis or a rotation system (except on Saturdays and Sundays) as per a roster to be issued by concerned DCs.

However, in case of Indoor shopping malls, only 25% of the total shops shall be allowed to open as per a roster to be issued by the DCs in consultation with the malls’ management.

Restaurants shall be allowed to open on all days (except on Saturdays and Sundays) only for home-delivery of orders and room service of residents. No entry of customers shall be permitted even for self take-away of orders. However, bars shall not be permitted to open till further orders

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print