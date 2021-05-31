Budgam villages facing another viral outbreak: Foot and Mouth Disease

1,529 domestic animals affected in past one month: Official

BUDGAM: An outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in domestic cattle and sheep in various villages of Budgam district has caused widespread panic. The disease has affected domestic animals particularly in villages of Beerwah and Khan Sahib tehsils.

FMD is caused by a virus and mainly affects cattle, but also sheep and goats. This viral disease can easily spread from one animal to another. It is called so because it affects the mouth and feet of the animals. An animal stricken by this disease cannot walk properly and cannot eat anything through the mouth.

Abdul Rashid Dev, a resident of Chewdara village, told Kashmir Reader that he lost three sheep and one calf to the disease within a span of a few days. He said the three sheep that died were suffering from a disease in their mouth.

“After that, I approached the animal husbandry (department) doctor, who has now given treatment to my other domestic animals,” he said.

He added that a few other of his sheep and a cow have also got affected by this disease.

“The doctors from the sheep and animal husbandry departments have provided treatment to my domestic animals. Now the condition of my domestic animals is getting better,” he said.

Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Sheikh, another resident of the village, said that he lost his cow after it suffered from a disease in the mouth. “I spent nearly four-thousand rupees on medicines for the cow, but it could not recover and died during the night a few days ago,” Sheikh said.

He said that a cow of his cousin brother, Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, has also died due to the mouth disease. ]

“The government should provide compensation to families who have lost their domestic animals in this pandemic situation,” he said. “Doctors from the animal husbandry department have visited the houses of the people in my village and have provided treatment to animals which were affected due to Foot and Mouth Disease. They have also collected the names of those families who have lost their domestic animals.”

Mohmmad Ashraf Chohan, a resident of Kharian village in Khan Sahib Tehsil, told Kashmir Reader that it is a far-flung area where the population of domestic animals is very high as compared to other areas of Khan Sahib Tehsil.

“Most of the domestic animals in Kharian village are ill. We have approached the animal husbandry department. They have provided treatment to our domestic animals at our homes,” Chohan said.

“Now the domestic animals in the village are recovering, but we are also demanding an animal husbandry centre as well a sheep husbandry centre in our far-flung village, so that we can save our livestock,” Chohan said.

“My calf died on 22nd May after he caught the Foot and Mouth Disease,” Chohan said.

Dr Nazir Ahmad Dar, Assistant Surgeon at the Animal Husbandry Department in Khan Sahib, told Kashmir Reader that over the past few days the department has given treatment to 300 animals in various villages of Khan Sahib Tehsil.

“Under the directions of the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, we are providing door-to-door treatment and medicines to the domestic animals in the various villages, which include Zagoo, Ringzabal, Kharian, Bras,Chil and Rawalpora,” Dr Dar said.

He said that in Karian village, only two calves have died. “The other animals which were affected by FMD have been already given the medicines as well as the treatment. Now most of the animals have recovered in these areas,” he said.

“We advised the people not to send their domestic animals for grazing, to ensure their safety. Those domestic animals which have been afflicted by FMD should not mix with other domestic animals,” he said.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Parvez Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that he has already deputed teams in Khan Sahib and Beerwah tehsils where this disease has spread among domestic animals.

“From 28th April to 28th May this month, 1,529 domestic animals were affected by Foot and Mouth Disease. Of these, 827 domestic animals recovered but 670 cases remain active in the district. Proper medicines and treatment is being given to them,” he said.

“Only 31 domestic animals have died, of which most are calves, in the district. It is mostly calves who get affected by FMD,” Dr Ahmad said.

He also urged people to avoid sending their domestic animals for grazing in areas where this disease has already affected animals.

“If any domestic animal is facing any kind of illness, people can easily contact the nearest Animal Husbandry centre and we will send our teams to that place immediately and proper treatment and medicines will be given at the doorsteps of the people,” Dr Ahmad said.

