5 persons booked in Pampore for damaging Jhelum banks

Pampore: Authorities in saffron town Pampore have registered a case against five persons for illegal sand extraction from the Jhelum river and causing damage to its embankments.

The case has been registered under sections of the IPC and Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulation Act (JKWRR).

The case was registered after authorities took notice of the damages done to Jhelum embankments at Drangbal near Lalwani Mohalla and Patalbagh.

The breaches in Jhelum had created huge damage in Pampore in 2014 and people are afraid that damaged embankments have made them vulnerable to floods.

“It is unfortunate that some people take undue advantage of COVID-19 and attempt to damage the Jhelum, which is one of our precious treasures. We received a complaint yesterday evening that Jhelum embankments are being damaged in Drangbal and Patalbagh areas of Pampore by way of illegal excavation of sand,” Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din told Kashmir Reader.

He said that he visited the spot along with a revenue team to identify the people involved in the offence.

“I have requested the SDPO Pampore, Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad, to take action in this case and an FIR has been registered against five persons,” he said, warning people of strict action against illegal sand extraction from Jhelum.

SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that two FIRs vide number 80/2021 and 81/2021 have been registered against five persons under Sections 188, 269,431 IPC and 154 J&K Water Resources Regulation (JKWRR) Act at police station Pampore. He said that strict action will be taken against people who damage government assets.

Kashmir Reader carried a news item on illegal sand mining in the Jhelum and damage done to its embankments a couple of days ago.

Residents of Pampore have appreciated the authorities for taking quick action against the illegal miners and urged authorities to ensure safety of the river embankments.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print