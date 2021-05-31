29 more deaths due to Covid in J&K

Srinagar: Twenty-nine deaths related to Covid-19 and 2,256 fresh cases of the viral infection in the last 24 hours were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The official Covid bulletin said that 20 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 9 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 2 and 12 deaths, respectively.

Three deaths each were reported in Kulgam and Rajouri, two each in Kupwara, Udhampur, and Ramban, and one each in Budgam, Shopian, and Samba districts.

The official bulletin said that the new cases included 1,433 from Kashmir Division and 823 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 350 and 339, respectively.

The bulletin said that 3,805 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,454 from Jammu Division and 2,351 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 37,677 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 350 new cases and currently has 4,754 active cases, with 651 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 164 new cases and currently has 2,757 active cases, with 322 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 170 new cases and currently has 2,463 active cases, with 387 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 140 new cases and currently has 2,271 active cases, with 130 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 77 new cases and currently has 1,885 active cases, with 149 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 154 new cases and has 3,921 active cases, with 310 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 67 new cases and has 977 active cases, with 74 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 190 new cases and has 1,333 active cases with 83 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 96 new cases and has 1,797 active cases with 198 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 25 new cases and currently has 1,162 active cases with 47 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 339 new cases, Udhampur 65, Rajouri 92, Doda 77, Kathua 32, Kishtwar 16, Samba 25, Poonch 69, Ramban 66, and Reasi 42.

