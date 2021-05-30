Most Shops To Open On Alternate Basis, Public Transport To Ply With Half Capacity In J&K From Tomorrow

Srinagar: The government on Sunday ordered easing of the lockdown guidelines outside the containment zones in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday.

While educational institutions shall remain closed till June 15, the government has permitted various activities.

Among others, standalone shops of all types are permitted to open on alternate day basis or a rotation system on weekdays except on Saturdays and Sundays as per a

roster to be issued by concerned DCs. “Outdoors bazaars and outdoor shopping complexes are also permitted to open on alternate day basis or a rotation system (except on Saturdays and Sundays) as per a roster to be issued by concerned DCs. However, in case of indoor shopping malls, only 25% of the total shops shall be allowed to open as per a roster to be issued by the DCs in consultation with the Malls’ management,” reads an order by Chief Secretary and Chairperson, State Executive Committee, BVR B.V.R Subrahmanyam.

“Barber Shops, Saloons / Parlours are permitted to open on three days in a week (except on Saturdays and Sundays) as per a roster to be issued by concerned DCs.”

Public transport—matadors, mini-buses and buses etc—has been permitted to ply only at 50% of the authorized seating capacity. “District Superintendents of Police shall ensure compliance to this effect.” Taxis and Cab aggregators are also permitted to operate at 50% capacity while auto-rickshaws /three wheelers are permitted to ply without any restrictions.

Religious places and places of worship shall continue to remain open for public, subject to the SOP already issued in this regard, the order said.

The ceiling on the number of people permitted at attend gatherings/functions shall be 20 in case of funerals and 25 for all other kinds of social/ religious gatherings, whether indoors or at outdoors venues.

“Restaurants shall be allowed to open on all days (except on Saturdays and Sundays) only for home-delivery of orders and room service of residents.”

No entry of customers shall be permitted even for self take-away of orders. However, Bars shall not be permitted to open till further orders, the order said.

Canteens and eateries at Bus stands, Railway stations and Airports are permitted to open on all days, it said.

“Sportspersons are permitted to resume their training and activities in outdoor Sports stadia / grounds. However, indoor sports complexes and Swimming Pools shall continue to remain closed,” it said, adding, “Liquor shops are permitted to open on three days a week (except on Saturdays and or Sundays) as per a roster to be issued by concerned DCs.”

The existing guidelines and SOPs in place for compulsory testing of all incoming passengers/ travelers to J&K shall be strictly enforced, it said.

“Everyone will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigent test as prescribed by the protocol in use and may be subjected to quarantine if necessary as per protocol in use.”

Regarding the education institutions, the government said all universities, colleges and technical/ skill development institutions in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on- campus / in-person education to the students till June 15 except for the courses/ programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory/ research/ thesis work and internship etc. Teaching in all these institutions will be in on-line mode.

“All schools and coaching centers in J&K shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus / in-person education to students of all classes till 15.06.2021,”it said, adding, “the All Schools, Colleges, Technical Education and Skill Development Institutes shall not require in person attendance of any member of the staff.”

The teaching staff shall conduct online classes only from their homes, it said. “The concerned departments will issue guidelines in this regard.”

The Universities have been permitted to seek in person attendance of minimal staff only for research/lab/thesis work etc.

“However, such staff of educational institutions as are needed by the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities for official duties shall not be exempted from duties on account of this order.”

Even where some institutions are allowed to be opened by a specific or general order, educational institutions are strongly advised to take full safety precautions especially by ensuring social distancing, staggered attendance, maintaining sanitation and hygiene, early identification and isolation of suspect cases. An important guideline in MoE’s SOP is also reiterated in this regard, the order said.

All Cinemas, multiplexes, Clubs, Gyms, Spas, Massage Centers and paid parks shall continue to remain closed, it said. (GNS)

