Militants escape in Sopore

Sopore: At least two militants managed to escape after a brief gunfight with government forces in Warpora area of police district Sopore on Friday late evening.

Officials said that following specific information about the presence of militants in Warpora area on Sopore outskirts, a cordon and search operation was launched on Friday afternoon.

They said that as the forces reached near the suspected spot, the militants fired upon the forces, resulting in a gunfight, which continued for half an hour.

Guns later fell silent and the operation was stopped for the night after government forces installed lights and sealed all the entry and exit points of the village.

The operation was resumed on Saturday morning but the militants had managed to escape, probably just after the brief gunfight, police officials said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print