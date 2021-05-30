All India Services Officers of the erstwhile J&K Cadre condole demise of R. K. Jerath

Srinagar: The sudden and untimely passing away of Dr Ravi Kulbhushan Jerath IAS

(Retd) has come as a shock to all his erstwhile colleagues and friends from All

India Services, who served with him in Jammu & Kashmir. It is sad that despite

braving the Covid 19 complications for several days he lost the battle of life and

has left us all in grief. We don’t find enough words to express our sorrow, and

stand together with his family in this difficult period. We pray to the Almighty

to give enough strength to them to bear this irreparable loss. We convey our

heartfelt condolences to the family.

We all fondly recall our long association with Dr Ravi K Jerath and remember

him as a very simple, down to earth and humble person, dignified in his conduct

and always willing to lend a helping hand to the needy. Most of us had the good

fortune of interacting with him socially and enjoying his sense of humour,

company and hospitality.

We shall all miss him.

Dr Jerath was a great asset to the State Administration during very testing times

while serving in various capacities and post-retirement as the State Vigilance

Commissioner. His book as an insider on Public Administration in India was

well received for its plain speaking and objectivity. His sudden departure is a

great loss to us personally and to the civil society.

R. K Jerath., an IAS officer of 1980 batch, who served as Vigilance Commisioner J&K, Commissioner Secretary GAD , Financial Commissioner Revenue, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare besides holding other important positions, breathed his last today at Narayana Hospital.

While remembering the services of Sh Jerath, IAS officers association paid condolences to the bereaved family members of Mr. Jerath and stated that his untimely death is an irreparable loss to the entire fraternity.

