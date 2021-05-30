46 more die of Covid in J&K

16 deaths, 1,459 new cases in Kashmir, 30 deaths, 794 new cases in Jammu

Nazima Sidiq: Srinagar: Forty-six deaths related to Covid-19 and 2,253 fresh cases of the viral infection in the last 24 hours were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The official Covid bulletin said that 30 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 16 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 4 and 17 deaths, respectively.

Three deaths each were reported in Baramulla, Pulwama, Bandipora, Rajouri and Samba districts, two each in Udhampur, Kathua and Kistwar districts, and one each in Budgam, Kupwara, Ganderbal and Doda districts.

The official bulletin said that the new cases included 1,459 from Kashmir Division and 794 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 353 and 343, respectively.

The bulletin said that 4,334 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,898 from Jammu Division and 2,436 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 39,225 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 353 new cases and currently has 5,057 active cases, with 653 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 162 new cases and currently has 2,915 active cases, with 360 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 169 new cases and currently has 2,681 active cases, with 485 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 142 new cases and currently has 2,261 active cases, with 146 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 203 new cases and currently has 1,959 active cases, with 192 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 184 new cases and has 4,077 active cases, with 129 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 69 new cases and has 984 active cases, with 70 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 52 new cases and has 1,226 active cases with 135 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 91 new cases and has 1,902 active cases with 241 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 34 new cases and currently has 1,185 active cases with 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 343 new cases, Udhampur 60, Rajouri 60, Doda 54, Kathua 47, Kishtwar 32, Samba 23, Poonch 70, Ramban 66, and Reasi 39.

