Militant killed, 7 civilians injured by pellets in Shopian

Shopian: An unidentified militant has been killed and at least seven civilians injured by pellets in an ongoing military operation at Ganowpora Arshi village, some three kilometers from district headquarters Shopian.

Searches are being carried out by a joint team of government forces to trace the militants in an orchard area of the village.

Police sources said that a search party was fired upon by militants hiding in the Ganowpora-Arshi orchards. They said that the fire was retaliated and reinforcements called in for the operation.

“An unidentified militant was killed in the firefight,” a police official said. The militant’s killing was also confirmed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s official Twitter handle.

Locals from the village said that they heard gunshots at around 2:30 pm Friday in the orchards, situated on the village periphery.

Police sources said the operation was launched by 44 Rashtriya Rifles of the army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and 14th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after they received inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Clashes broke out near the gunfight site when dozens of youths hit the streets and pelted the government forces with stones. The government forces retaliated with tear smoke shells, stun grenades, and pellets.

Seven persons received pellet injuries during the street clashes near the encounter site. “We received seven persons with pellet injuries at the District Hospital Shopian. All the injured were sent to Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital for advanced treatment,” a health official confirmed to Kashmir Reader.

This encounter was the second in Shopian district after May 6 when three newly recruited militants were killed at Kenigam village.

Mobile Internet services were barred in entire Shopian district an hour after the gunfight started.

The slain was identified as Aetimad Ahmad Dar, a resident of Ayend-Rawalpora village of Shopian.

