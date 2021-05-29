Covid fatalities rise again, 56 dead in 24 hrs

Srinagar: Fifty-six deaths related to Covid-19 and 2,803 fresh cases of the viral infection in the last 24 hours were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The official Covid bulletin said that 30 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 26 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 5 and 13 deaths, respectively.

Eight deaths were reported in Rajouri district, six in Baramulla district, four each in Budgam and Anantnag districts, two each in Pulwama, Bandipora, Kulgam, Udhampur, and Samba districts, and one each in Kupwara, Doda, Kathua, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Reasi districts.

The official bulletin said that the new cases included 1,794 from Kashmir Division and 1,009 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 382 and 320, respectively.

The bulletin said that 3,637 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,741 from Jammu Division and 1,896 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 41,382 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 382 new cases and currently has 5,361 active cases, with 466 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 204 new cases and currently has 3,116 active cases, with 171 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 223 new cases and currently has 2,998 active cases, with 380 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 179 new cases and currently has 2,268 active cases, with 116 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 228 new cases and currently has 1,949 active cases, with 189 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 207 new cases and has 4,022 active cases, with 141 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 57 new cases and has 988 active cases, with 48 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 168 new cases and has 1,310 active cases with 109 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 94 new cases and has 2,052 active cases with 240 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 52 new cases and currently has 1,176 active cases with 36 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 320 new cases, Udhampur 71, Rajouri 107, Doda 82, Kathua 79, Kishtwar 30, Samba 71, Poonch 92, Ramban 77, and Reasi 80.

