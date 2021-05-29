Bijbhera Attack: 19-year-old killed, other civilian injured

Srinagar: A youth was killed and other person injured after unknown gunmen fired upon them in Jablipura area of Bijbhera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday evening, official said.

A senior police officer said that unknown gunmen fired upon the duo, leaving them injured. They were shifted to nearby hospital where one of them Sanjeed Ahmad Parrey (19) son of Abdul Azeem Parrey was declared dead while Shaan Bhat son of Ghuklam Qadir Bhat has been admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. When this report was filed, no arrests were made, they added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print