South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Southern district of Shopian

South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Southern district of Shopian

 

Srinagar: A fierce gunfight is underway between militants and government forces in Ganowpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

 

Reports  said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Ganowpora.

 

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

 

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

 

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

