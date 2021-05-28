North Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Sopore

Srinagar: A fierce Gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Warpora area of North Kashmir’s Sopore district on Friday.
Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.
A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.
As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)