Missing Shopian youth among 4 arrested in Kulgam

Kulgam: Government Forces on Friday arrested four youth including a missing youth from Shopian in Kujjar village of Yaripora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, an official said.

An official said that ,police along with army’s 1 RR raided Kujjar village of Kulgam and arrested four people including the missing man in Shopian district.

“The youth have been detained for questioning” official said, adding that, “those arrested include

Zakir Ayoub Malik s/o Mohd Ayoub Malik, a resident of Audkher Shopian who was missing from Shopian, Ashiq Ahmad Hajam (24), Basit Rayaz Hajam (17), Owis Gulzar Tantary (19), all from Kujjar, Yaripora—(KNO)

