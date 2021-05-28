Hike in salary of employees working under NHM in J&K

Srinagar: In a major decision, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has accorded approval for a substantial hike in the salary of employees working under the National Health Mission in the union territory.

The decision has been conveyed to the union territory in the approval received for Programme Implementation Plan for the financial year 2021-22 projected by the administration, an official spokesman said.

As per the approval accorded by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in addition to the annual increment budget of five per cent, for the first time, an additional increment of about 12 per cent has been approved as hike in salary for NHM employees through restructuring and rationalization.

The exact amount of individual increment shall be notified by the Executive Committee of State Health Society headed by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, shortly.

Dulloo, while complimenting the NHM employees for the incentive, said this endeavour of the government is aimed to boost the morale of the employees and encourage and appreciate their contribution towards working tirelessly in curbing COVID-19.

“Such perks are always being given by the government to recognize the services of those who put their selfless services for the cause of humanity and set examples for others to follow,” he said.

Mission Director NHM, Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammed Yasin Choudhary, said that the salary hike, particularly the salary revision was one of the long pending demands of NHM employees working in the union territory.

It was under consideration of the government and was actively pursued by the UT administration in the National Programme Coordination Committee Meeting for 2021-22 with the Union Ministry,he said.

He thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo for their efforts in ensuring approval of this increment in favour of NHM employees for recognition of their services.

He said that in these tough times of the pandemic, “Covid warriors” of Health and Medical Education Department, including NHM employees, have risen to the challenge and are selflessly providing holistic health care services to counter the spread of Coronavirus and treat the infected.

It is pertinent to mention that the Jammu and Kashmir administration in its employee friendly measures had also recently announced grant of loyalty bonus for contractual staff of the National Health Mission (NHM) for the financial year 2020-21, the spokesman said.

