Both sons of Sehrai test positive in jail

SRINAGAR: Just two weeks after they were arrested, both sons of former chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Muhammad late Ashraf Sehrai have tested positive in a jail in north Kashmir. Their brother-in-law Younis Rather said that the duo has now been put under quarantine.
“Both brothers Mujahid Sehrai and Raashid Sehrai tested Covid positive,” he said.
The brothers have been placed in a quarantine centre within the District Police Lines Jail, Kupwara. They were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for raising pro-freedom slogans during their father’s funeral, who had died on May 5.
Their father, Sehrai, 77, had died in custody a day after being moved to hospital from a Jammu Jail. The government allowed only his family members to offer funeral prayers to avoid gatherings.
The government has not issued any statement in this regard.
SRINAGAR: Just two weeks after they were arrested, both sons of former chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Muhammad late Ashraf Sehrai have tested positive in a jail in north Kashmir. Their brother-in-law Younis Rather said that the duo has now been put under quarantine.