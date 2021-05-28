AK Mehta appointed J&K Chief Secretary, says will work for welfare of people

Subrahmanyam shifted to New Delhi

Srinagar: The Government of India on Thursday appointed a new chief secretary in Jammu and Kashmir and sent the present incumbent to New Delhi.

Arun Kumar Mehta (IAS), will take over as Chief Secretary J&K from the date B.V.R. Subrahmanyam relinquishes the charge and until further orders, said an order issued by the Ministry of Home affairs.

Soon after the news broke out, Mehta termed his appointment to the top post as an honour and promised to work for welfare of people.

“A chance to serve J&K as a chief Secretary is indeed an honour for me. I will leave no stone unturned to work for the welfare of people,” tweeted Mehta while thanking people for their wishes.

He is the incumbent Financial Commissioner in Jammu and Kashmir and is known for his integrity.

Subrahmanyam, meanwhile, has been appointed Officer on Special Duty in the Commerce Ministry, according to an official order.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved his posting as Secretary, Department of Commerce, upon the superannuation of Anup Wadhawan on June 30, the order said.

The 1987-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, Subrahmanyam considered close to power corridors in New Delhi took over top post in June 2018 after the fall of PDP-BJP government. He was the chief secretary when the Government of India scrapped Article

370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. He was widely believed to be the key man of New Delhi for implementing its agenda post abrogation of Article 370 including extending laws to the erstwhile state.

