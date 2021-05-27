LG launches scheme for families who have lost bread earner

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched a Special Scheme for financial assistance to families which have lost their only bread earner due to COVID pandemic.

The J&K Government has adopted a comprehensive approach, by creating a Special Cell in Social Welfare Department to identify and track support to these families over time, in spirit of leaving no one behind. Under the scheme, called ‘?????’ or ‘Special Assistance Scheme for COVID Mortalities (SASCM)’, cash assistance of Rs 1000 per month shall be provided to spouse and the eldest member of the family.

Apart from this, the scheme provides for scholarship of Rs 20,000 per annum for school going students and Rs 40,000 per annum for college going students. A family in distress shall be eligible for scholarship for two children, if they are not getting any other scholarship. The assistance is not limited to above. The Special Cell in Social Welfare Department shall also explore further assistance under other existing schemes of the government for which the family may be eligible. An important element of support shall be financial assistance for self employment for any of the surviving member who wishes to start any business for livelihood support.

“We have taken prompt and decisive action to support elderly, women and children. Our decision is about personal protection and mitigating vulnerability of families, which have lost their bread-earner by extending long-term assistance. The government’s aim is to take care of their day-to-day lives and ensure financial security,” the Lt Governor observed.

Our commitment to support vulnerable families is long-term. Therefore we are creating a special cell to track welfare of affected families. The pension and scholarship is only part of our assistance. Other part shall be extending all possible assistance through existing schemes and support for self employment. It is a comprehensive approach, aimed at overall support to empower these families,” the Lt Governor added.

— Information Department

