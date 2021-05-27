Infant dies soon after vaccination at PHC in Budgam

BUDGAM: A 45-day-old baby in Budgam district who received normal immunisation vaccination in the Primary Health Centre Soibugh has died.
Dr Mehmooda, Block Medical Officer, told Kashmir Reader that the normal immunisation vaccination was given to eight babies in the Primary Health Centre.
“The baby of Rafiqa, who was 45 days old, also received the same normal immunisation vaccination which we had given to other 7 babies in the health centre. After one hour of the vaccination, the parents came back to the health centre. We then examined the baby in the health centre,’’ Dr Mehmooda said.
She said that after examining the baby in the health centre, doctors referred the baby to GB Pant Hospital Srinagar, and proper ambulance and other facilities were given to them, but the baby died at the Srinagar hospital.
“The other seven babies who have received the same vaccination are in healthy condition,” Dr Mehbooda said.
