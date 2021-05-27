Arun Kumar Mehta Appointed New Chief Secretary Of J&K

Srinagar: Arun Kumar Mehta (IAS) has been appointed a new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

In this regard Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in an order issued here, said that Mehta will take over as Chief Secretary, J&K from the date that B.V.R. Subrahmanyam relinquishes the charge, and until further orders.

The ACC has also approved his appointment as Secretary, Department of Commerce, upon the superannuation of the present incumbent on 30.06.2021,” reads the order

Pursuant to the order, the order said that it has been decided with the approval of the Competent Authority that Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT: 1988) will take over as Chief Secretary, J&K from the date that B.V.R. Subrahmanyam relinquishes the charge, and until further orders.

“Orders to this effect may be issued by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir,” the order added.

