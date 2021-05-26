Police destroys poppy cultivation in Awantipora

Srinagar: Police alongwith officers from Revenue and Excise Departments destroyed poppy cultivation in village Jawbara, Naibugh, Sheerabad, and Nowdal Tral areas of Awantipora.
A Police party from Police Station Awantipora headed by SHO PS Awantipora along with officers from Revenue and Excise departments destroyed poppy cultivation spread over more than 6 kanals of land in village Jawbara area of Awantipora.
Similarly, a police party from Police Station Tral headed by SHO PS Tral along with officers from Revenue and Excise departments destroyed poppy cultivation spread over more than 11 kanals of land in Naibugh, Sheerabad, and Nowdal Tral areas of Awantipora.
Accordingly, cases vide FIR numbers 83/2021 and 49/2021 under relevant sections of laws have been registered in respective police stations and further investigations are going on.
General public of the area have appreciated the action of police and have urged to continue such drives in nearby areas also.