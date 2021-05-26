Now online permissions for holding marriage functions in Budgam

Budgam: Authorities in Budgam have asked people to apply for permission for holding marriage ceremonies online. This according to officials has been done after the rise of the positive cases in the district, and ease delivery of such permissions for those who want to hold functions in the times of pandemic.

Those seeking the permission will have to fill their details online upon the official website of the district administration Budgam.

An official from the district administration Budgam told Kashmir Reader that if any is going to hold the marriage function in the district he has to get a prior permission first from the administration.

He said that people can submit their details online and they can also check the status of the marriage permission online.

“No visit to the office shall be required for the marriage permission,” he added.

The officials said that that move will not only limit unnecessary rush for these permissions, but will also make the process hassle free.

However, those living in Micro contamination zones will not be allowed to carry such functions .

Earlier, the government only allowed an assembly of 25 people for marriages and people have been adhering to this rule.

About the checks, the officials said that a proper mechanism is in place that will ensure that no government guidelines are violated during such ceremonies..

