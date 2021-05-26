Masoodi tours south Kashmir to assess Covid control mechanism

Hails DC Shopian for achieving 100 percent vaccination in 45 plus age group

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Member of Parliament Anantnag Hassnain Masoodi on Tuesday visited various health facilities in South Kashmir to assess the Covid control mechanism measures and availability of Covid care drugs, testing kits and vaccines.

Masoodi today visited SDH Shangus, SDH Achabal, PSC Chatergul to evaluate the pace of vaccination and quality of Covid care available to people at the facilities. During the visit, it was brought to his notice that the vaccines, RT-PCR and other testing kits are reasonably available at the health centers but due to the lack of awareness about vaccines among the people in rural areas, the process of vaccination has slowed thus affecting the inoculation drive considerably. During his day-long tour of the health facilities, Masoodi interacted with health workers and various civil society members and groups, who rued the deficiency of deficiency of staff and health facilities at SDH Shangus and Achabal, and PSC Chatergul.

Expressing satisfaction over the reasonable availability of vaccines and testing kits at the health facilities, Masoodi said it was the deficiency of manpower that was a point of concern among the locals. He also stated that the poor awareness among the rural people about the vaccination is a grievous issue which if left unaddressed will severely affect the vaccination drive. He impressed upon the incumbent administration to take all possible steps to ensure awareness about the vaccination reaches digitally dark rural people, saying the lack of awareness and education about the vaccination in rural communities will increase the suffering and imperil more lives during the imminent third wave.

Stressing on raising awareness through community leaders, ASHA workers, and sustained media campaigns in the local vernacular press, he asked the administration to take appropriate steps in that direction to make universal inoculation certain in rural areas. Masoodi also asked the administration to make inoperative operation theater functional at SDH Achabal as the facility, he said caters to the populace of nearly one lac in its catchment area. He also impressed upon the incumbent government to take immediate steps to make good the deficiency of staff in the health facilities across south Kashmir districts by engaging medical and Para medical graduates and post graduates to give flip to the battle against the Covid. Masoodi also sought augmentation of health facilities and manpower at PSC Chatergul, SDH Achabal and SDH Shangus.

Party MP also asked the government to expedite work on the Achabal –Chatbal road to ensure swift commute of the people and emergency services in the area.

Masoodi also hailed DC Shopian and his team for achieving 100 percent vaccinations in the 45 plus age group.

Masoodi has, however, expressed concern over slow and sluggish pace of vaccination in other districts apparently because of inadequate vaccine supply.

