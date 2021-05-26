Man killed over land dispute in Baramulla, 4 including woman held

BARAMULLA: A man was killed by his neighbours after altercation over a piece of land in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A senior police officer said that on Monday, two families fought with each other over a piece of land in Chakla village of Baramulla, in which one person Gulam Din Gazi son of Abdul Gafar Gazi of Chakla received serious head injuries after being hit by a cricket bat.
The injured was shifted to government medical college (GMC) Baramulla from where he was shifted to SKIMS Srinagar for advanced treatment.
He said the injured person later succumbed to his injuries.
Officials said that in this connection four people Ali Mohammad Changa son of Lal Changa, Jan Mohammad Changa and Ayaz Ahmad Changa sons of Ali Mohammad and Ulfat daughter of Ali Mohammad Changa have been arrested while one more involved person is still at large. A tractor and a cricket bat have also been seized from the spot of crime.
Locals said that there was land dispute among the two families for a long time and both the engaged in a brawl during which Gazi was hit and later died.