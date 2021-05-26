Macadamisation of Pampore roads take off

Pampore: The macadamisation of various roads, lanes and bylanes in Pampore town was started Tuesday by President Municipal Committee Pampore, Malik Mohammad Yaqoob of BJP.
First the macadamisation of a vital road from Government Degree College Pampore to Chungi Tulbagh was carried out, which was hailed by the locals.
The President said that sufficient funds have been earmarked for improving basic infrastructure including roads, drains, electricity and drinking water in the town.
“We plan to macdamise Umar Colony road Frestabal, Noorani Colony road, Hospital road, Drangbal and Namlabal roads,’ he said, adding that most of the lanes and bylanes will be macadamised provided weather remains conducive to carry this work.
Malik lamented the fact that past regimes have not carried development of the area, and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good governance model because of which Pampore is getting much needed attention.