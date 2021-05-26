Justice Magrey visits District Court Complex Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The Administrative Judge for District Srinagar, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey today visited the District Court Complex Srinagar in connection with a vaccination drive launched for vaccinating lawyers fraternity who are exposed to risk owing to their discharge of professional duties.

Among others, Principal District & Sessions Judge Srinagar Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Assad, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Srinagar Athar Aamir Khan, Chief Medical Officer Srinagar were present on the occasion.

At the outset, Justice Magrey kick-started the drive at the District Court Complex. He highlighted the importance of vaccination and impressed upon the lawyers to take maximum benefit of the drive launched for their benefit.

Large number of lawyers got vaccinated on the occasion. Justice Magrey directed ZMO UPHC, who was heading the vaccination team to ensure that all the lawyers are covered in the target of vaccination.

The lawyers applauded the move launched by the High Court in collaboration with District Administration and Municipal Corporation and expressed their gratitude to Justice Magrey, District Administration and all the concerned for taking care and pains for the welfare and wellbeing of the lawyers’ fraternity.

Justice Magrey directed the Administration to carry more drives of such nature to cover all the lawyers, staff and all others concerned with the administration of justice. It was further emphasized by the Judge that regular sanitation shall be maintained in and around the Court Complex to prevent further proliferation of COVID-19 virus.

The Administrative Judge was accompanied by Joint Registrar (Judicial) Abdul Bari on the occasion.

The Administrative Judge also held interaction with the members of the Bar and discussed various issues raised by the Bar concerning dispensation of justice.

This was the 4th such drive launched by Justice Magrey in collaboration with district administration, the previous three drives were undertaken within the premises of High Court and the fourth one has taken place in District Court premises, Srinagar.

