Div Com visits SKIMS Bemina, SMHS to take stock of Covid patient care

Chairs meet on Covid-19 mitigation

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole today visited SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina and SMHS Hospital, GMC Srinagar to take on spot stock of health facilities being provided to the Covid patients in these tertiary care hospitals.

During the visit, the Div Com inspected various Covid designated wards and enquired from the patients about the services being provided to them in these hospitals. He also noticed several shortcomings which were directed to be looked upon at the earliest by the concerned Medical Superintendents.

He instructed the Medical Superintendents to ensure quality care to the patients and also emphasized on rational use of drugs and optimal Oxygen supply to the critically ill patients.

On spot instructions were given for managing the oxygen outlets as per guidelines and as per guidance given in the capacity building trainings. Distribution of Oxygen cylinders should be facilitated in wards with the help of hospital Security Personal or other law enforcing agencies.

He also stressed upon only one attendant per patient should be allowed to enter the Covid ward after wearing proper PPE kit and strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and follow infection control measures.

It was pointed out that maintenance of inpatient records along with notes/entries of senior consultants must be checked upon by the concerned nodal officers of these hospitals on a daily basis.

Later, the Div Com chaired a review meeting regarding the Covid-19 mitigation activities in the Kashmir division at Divisional Covid-19 Control Room Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendents and Nodal officers of Tertiary care hospitals of Kashmir along with Director Health Services Kashmir. The meeting was also attended by Incharge and various senior level officers of Divisional Covid Control Room Kashmir.

The Div Com reviewed the progress achieved in controlling the second wave of Covid-19. During the meeting he stressed upon the optimal usage of RT PCR tests at all these tertiary care hospital laboratories and ensure timely reporting of these tests to the general public.

The Div Com stressed upon further augmentation of oxygen supported bed capacity in these hospitals.

Regarding BLACK FUNGUS (Mucormycosis) Divisional Commissioner Kashmir directed all Nodal Officers of tertiary care hospitals as well as Director Health Services Kashmir to notify all the suspected and confirmed cases of this disease to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) on daily basis and provide hassle free treatment to these patients at all levels.

During the meeting the Div Com expressed his satisfaction over the streamlining of the patient referral system .

