Dheeraj Gupta reviews development activities at Baramulla

Directs officers, implementing agencies to expedite pace of work on all projects

BARAMULLA: Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta on his visit to Baramulla on Monday reviewed the status of different developmental activities and projects being executed in the district under different state and centrally sponsored schemes like Capex, Urban Development and Drainage Sector, MTMP, languishing scheme and also approved Development Plans 2021-22 of Urban Local Bodies.

District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Mr. Bhupinder Kumar, Presidents of ULB’s of District Baramulla, Director Planning Housing and Urban development Department,Superintendent Engineer PW(R&B) Baramulla, CEO UDAK and other District/Sectoral Officers of allied departments participated in the meeting. District Development Commissioner, Mr. Bhupinder Kumar gave an overview of all works undertaken in the district under Urban Development Sector. Director, Urban Local Bodies Kashmir presented a detailed overview of projects and schemes under implementation through a power point presentation.

Speaking on the occasion Principal Secretary H&UDD urged officers and executing agencies to gear up the pace of work on all the projects and that sufficient allocation has been earmarked for the ongoingworks. He called upon the executing agencies to develop project management techniques to determine sequence of activities, different stages of execution of the project, time needed to complete different activities and correct estimation of duration of projects which would help in timely completion of works. He said that Government is keen to provide all requisite facilities to mitigate the problems and to uplift living standards of the masses.

He further said that sufficient funds are available with Housing and Urban Development Department under MRDA Scheme for strengthening of basic infrastructure in Metropolitan areas of the UT and directed for formulation of projects under the scheme for approval. He said the amount shall also be available for constructions of small colonies, construction of affordable flats, where ever land is available.

The meeting was informed that funding under Capex Budget 2021-22 for seven ULBs of District Baramulla has been approved for an amount of Rs. 113.00 Lacs for 61 Developmental works like development of lanes, drains, pathways and other civic amenities. Under Urban Development Sector, Finance Commission Grants, an allocation of Rs. 2660.00 Lacs has been made for execution of 40 works comprising Bus Ports, Slaughter Houses, Shopping/ Office Complexes, Community/ Marriage Halls, Parking lots, Children Parks with open air gymnasium. The facility of Slaughter Houses has been extended to all ULBs of the District to ensure that the slaughtering of animals would be carried out in a safe and hygienic manner.

Giving details of activities under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the meeting was informed that 32 units of Community Toilets have been constructed at the cost of Rs. 413.42 Lacs and 4228 units of Individual Household Latrines have been constructed so far at a cost of Rs. 559.38 Lacs. The concerned CEOs and EOs were directed to conduct a survey to identify such places where further CT/PTs can be constructed and Mobile toilets can be installed.

Principal Secretary H&UD emphasized that in order to give modern dimensions to the sanitation and dumping of waste and garbage in all prominent cities and towns of the UT, DPRs have been approved for all ULBs of Kashmir Division for an amount of Rs. 19166.58 Lacs, out of which Rs. 1286.80 Lacs are earmarked for the procurement of Collection & Transportation infrastructure. Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir was directed to complete the procurement process of C&T infrastructure by the end of June, 2021 to augment the existing C&T infrastructure.

Under Housing for All (Urban)scheme, 6814 beneficiaries have been approved for ULBs of Baramulla District, out of which 691houses have been completed and 1741 units are under construction.

An expenditure of Rs. 1053.71 Lacs has so far been made under the scheme. 38% of identified beneficiaries have been re-verified till date by the Committee headed by concerned Deputy Commissioner. For verification of balance PMAY(U) units, it was directed that the verification process shall completed by next 10 days positively. People, who have availed the financial assistance of Rs. 1.66 Lacs under the scheme, can also avail the additional assistance of Rs. 2.00 Lacs as interest fee loan. Besides, the CEO’s/ Executive Officers were asked to enlist other left-out eligible beneficiaries in consultation with the elected representatives in order to ensure 100% saturation of deserving inhabitants under the scheme. Under CLSS component of PMAY (U) against fixed target of 96 cases, 189 cases have been sponsored to the banks, out of which (142) cases have been sanctioned and disbursement of Rs.748.36 Lacs has been made.

Under the different components of DAY-NULM, 100% achievement has been made during the year 2020-21. In order to generate mass awareness among the target population about the scheme introduced by the Government for poverty alleviation and uplifting the standard of living of urban poor, the District Urban Developmental Agency have been directed to conduct (IEC) awareness campaigns among the public in consultation with the concerned ULBs;

Dheeraj Gupta further directed all the sectoral officers that small works with meagre allocation shall be clubed /consolidated to form projects with visible impact on ground and assured that Department will always be available for support and redressal of the different issues.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print