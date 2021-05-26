CUK’s DSW holds webinar on ‘Coping Stress & Attaining Mental Wellness in Covid-19 Pandemic’

Ganderbal: The three-day webinar “Coping Stress & Attaining Mental Wellness in Covid-19 Pandemic” organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Composite Regional Centre CRC), of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Bemina, began on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir inaugurated the event which was also attended online by Director PDDUIPH, New Delhi, Ms. Samita Javant, Director Regional Composite Centre (RCC), Dr. Mir Zaffar Iqbal, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of departments, faculty members, scholars, students and the administrative staff of the varsity.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, asked the students to continuously remain engaged and active with work, other than academic pursuits. “The students should constantly remain in touch with their family and friends and share their stress related problems so that their loved ones could help them cope up with the same,” Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said. He asked the students and faculty members to seek suggestions from the experts for de-stressing oneself and implement them in letter and spirit. He said more such lectures would be organised in future.

In her address, Director PDDUIPH, New Delhi, Ms. Samita Javant, said that students were suffering immensely during the present situation and trying to cope with the stress. “These students need support during these trying times and the experts in the webinars would provide useful tips for managing the stress,” she said. She said that stress can manifest in students differently and can cause fear, anger, sadness, worry, changes and loss in appetite and energy level, which has to be treated immediately, before it takes a toll on their health.

Director Regional Composite Centre (RCC), Dr. Mir Zaffar Iqbal, while speaking on the occasion, gave details about the functioning and objectives of the CRC, which is to produce quality human resource for rehabilitation of the disabled people. Dr. Iqbal said that the aim of today’s webinar is to fully educate the student community about the stress and the ways and means to deal with the psychological issues arising out of the same. He said that during the three days, the resource persons would provide methods and techniques for stress management. He said the ministry has already established a mental health rehabilitation helpline wherein telephonic counselling is given to those in distress.

Registrar, Prof. Afzal Zargar in his address, said these webinars are being organised for the benefit of the students, scholars and faculty wherein they would be trained by the experts to cope with the stressful situations arising out of the prevailing pandemic. Prof. Zargar said the Covid has wreaked havoc across the globe and people across the world have been affected psychologically due to the disease and duress. He said holding such lectures was the need of the hour.

Welcoming the participants, Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Mehraj Ud Din Shah, said, the people are living in exceptionally difficult times due to Covid 19 pandemic and scores of people have lost their precious lives to this deadly virus and gory images of people struggling inside the hospitals have been flashed across the television screens. “This has caused huge stress and anxiety among the people, especially the student community who have been confined to their respective homes.

Deputy DSW, Arts Campus, Dr. Ishrat Bashir, conducted the programme proceedings and also proposed the vote of thanks. Later, technical sessions were held during the day.

