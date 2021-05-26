AIR Srinagar to broadcast lessons for class 5 to 8 from May 26

Srinagar: The Department of School Education is going to start Radio Classes from All India Radio Srinagar from May 26.

As per the statement issued by Directorate of School Education Kashmir, the Radio Classes will begin from May 26 for classes 5th to 8th.

The schedule for class 8th shall be from 10:00 am to 10:30 am, for 7th the timing of class shall be from 11:30 am to 12:00 Noon, for 6th the class shall start from 12:00 Noon and end at 12:30 pm and for 5th the timing is from 03:30 pm to 04:00 pm, an official handout said.

Meanwhile, the Director School Education Kashmir has sought cooperation of all stakeholders for successful implementation and coordinated efforts to be put in for successful conduct of classes in the better interests of the students.

The field officers of the department were advised to give the broadcast wider publicity to ensure the maximum coverage of the students through this initiative.

Pertinent to mention, there is a proposal to start tele-classes from 9th to 12th classes from 1st June 2021 through DDK/ DD Gyan.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print