53 more dead from Covid, nearly 45k active cases in J&K

Srinagar: Fifty-three Covid patients lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours while 2,964 fresh cases of the viral infection were reported on Tuesday.

The official Covid bulletin said that 33 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 20 in Kashmir Division in the last 24 hours. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 8 and 18 deaths, respectively.

Five deaths were reported in Budgam, four in Anantnag and Kathua, three each in Udhampur, Rajouri, two each in Doda, Samba , and one each in Baramulla, Pulwama, Bandipora, Ramban districts.

The bulletin said that the new cases included 1,819 from Kashmir Division and 1,145 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 487 and 438, respectively.

The bulletin said that 3,623 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,426 from Jammu Division and 2,197 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 44,918 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 487 new cases and currently has 5,800 active cases, with 362 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 220 new cases and currently has 2,926 active cases, with 116 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 266 new cases and currently has 4,200 active cases, with 525 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 169 new cases and currently has 2,177 active cases, with 233 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 91 new cases and currently has 1,849 active cases, with 147 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 223 new cases and has 3,911 active cases, with 105 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 85 new cases and has 985 active cases, with 316 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 97 new cases and has 1,175 active cases with 90 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 109 new cases and has 2,239 active cases with 286 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 72 new cases and currently has 1,132 active cases with 27 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 438 new cases, Udhampur 102, Rajouri 99, Doda 62, Kathua 117, Kishtwar 27, Samba 84, Poonch 58, Ramban 110, and Reasi 48

