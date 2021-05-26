186 arrested for lockdown violation in Valley

Srinaga: Lockdown continued in Kashmir on Tuesday with police arresting 186 for violating the lockdown guidelines and rules.
Police and CRPF erected barricades on roads at several places in Srinagar and elsewhere to prevent public movement. Only essential and emergency services were allowed.
Businesses establishments, shops remained closed while public transport was off the roads.
A Police spokesperson said they arrested 186 persons, filed 98 cases and realized fine of Rs 1,23,120 from 946 people for violating the guidelines/rules throughout Kashmir.
Kashmir has been under lockdown since April 29 to prevent the spread of Covid.
“The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/ guidelines envisaged by the government to curb COVID-19 pandemic,”police said.