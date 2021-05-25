Two killed in Rajouri road accident

Rajouri: Two persons were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Challas village of Rajouri district.

Police said that at around 11 PM on Monday night, a tractor fell into a gorge in Challas village, resulting in severe injuries to two persons including the driver.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, they said and identified them as (Driver) Altaf Mohammad, son of Mohammad Ibrahim of Jatote Doongi and Khadam Hussain, son of Mohammad Abdullah of Challas.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case under relevant sections of law in Rajouri Police Station—(KNO)

