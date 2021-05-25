LG assesses Covid-19 relief measures

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a review meeting and sought the detailed status of relief measures being extended to different sections of society affected due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Pertinently, the Lieutenant Governor had recently announced a slew of measures to mitigate the sufferings of various vulnerable sections of the community due to Covid-19.

The Lt Governor asked the officers to work with compassion and empathy and take all required steps to enable people to overcome their difficulties during this pandemic.

“It’s a collective responsibility of the officers at various levels to ensure that no one goes hungry. You all must reach out to every citizen in need. Mid-day meal supplies, supplementary nutrition must continue for the beneficiaries. Take care of the families of daily wage earners, migrant labourers and address the issues caused by the pandemic,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor observed in the meeting that the pandemic has a broad range of impact on different aspects of people’s lives.

“If required, specific interventions should be taken immediately to support the most vulnerable population, workers, women, children, small businesses, farmers, communities and senior citizens. Collaborative, consistent and continuous efforts are required to further strengthen the social protection,” Sinha added.

While taking a comprehensive overview of the implementation of welfare schemes, he was briefed that relief has been extended to around 40 lakh beneficiaries under different components.

It was informed that under Interest Subvention, about 3.50 lakh borrowers have received installments of 5% interest subvention worth Rs 200 crore.

On benefits extended to construction workers, the Lt Governor was informed that the first installment of more than Rs 34.50 crore has been provided to 3,49,303 active construction workers at the rate of Rs 1000 per beneficiary.

Moreover, Rs 5.6 crore have been provided for around 28 thousand Shikarawalas/Ponywalas/ Dandiwalas/Palkiwalas/Tourist guides at Rs 1000 per month per beneficiary as two months’ relief. Of the total, 14,627 beneficiaries are from Kashmir division and 13,153 are from Jammu Division.

As a part of COVID mitigation measures, Rs 55 crore have been provided to all District Development Commissioners at the rate of Rs 2.25 crore each and Rs 5 crore to each Divisional Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor was informed during the meeting that Rs. 2000 was disbursed each to 9.5 lakh farmers under PM-KISAN Yojna involving a total amount of Rs. 190 crore.

Further, the Rural Development Department has provided employment to 26,673 households covering 35,484 individuals, involving Rs 8.21 crore under MGNREGA during April and May, 2021.

About 7.10 lakh pensioners have received their pension (through DBT mode) amounting to Rs. 71 crore under ISSS Pension for the month of April. Under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension scheme, amount to the tune of Rs. 25.68 crore for the month of March and April has been paid in favour of 1.28 lakh pensioners (through DBT).

Bank accounts of 83,617 beneficiaries of Ladli Beti scheme have been credited with an amount of Rs. 50.00 cores (through DBT). Another amount of Rs 25 crore is being credited to the individual bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Besides, 1212 beneficiaries belonging to different districts of UT of J&K have been given an amount of Rs 4.836 crore as financial assistance to poor marriageable girls (through DBT) under State Marriage Assistance scheme during the current financial year.

It was informed that the School Education Department is providing Dry Ration (Rice) to 8.46 lakh students under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

Under Supplementary Nutrition Programme, a total of 7,89,586 beneficiaries including pregnant & lactating women, children under 6 years of age have been provided dry ration in the UT.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the assistance to the Union Territory.

He also asked the concerned officers to adopt various mitigation strategies in line with the dynamics of the situation at hand and ensure seamless extension of benefits to the citizens under various beneficiary oriented schemes.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department and concerned senior officers attended the meeting.

— Information Department

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print