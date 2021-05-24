Situation improving gradually in J&K: LG

Jammu: The COVID-19 situation is improving gradually in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday and sought active participation from various stakeholders to complement the efforts of his administration in the fight against the pandemic.

However, he said in order to deal with emergency situations, a robust system has been planned and being implemented so that the people requiring medical attention would be provided with the necessary medicare facilities and treatment.

“Situation is improving gradually. We are intensifying the vaccination drive across the Union Territory. With 63 per cent of the total targeted population vaccinated till date, Jammu and Kashmir is ahead of many states/Union Territories of the country and is among one of the best performing regions in terms of vaccination, Sinha said.

Addressing the people through a video message, he said testing and vaccination are the two mantras to fight the pandemic.

“I request all of you to participate actively in both testing and vaccination campaigns so that the spread of the deadly virus can be effectively contained, he said.

The lieutenant governor prayed for good health and happy life for the people of the Union Territory and urged the public to follow the COVID-19 protocol in letter and spirit, and get themselves vaccinated.

“With collaborative efforts, I do believe we shall overcome this health crisis and take Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory to the new height of progress and prosperity, he said.

Sinha urged the elected PRI representatives, teachers, ASHA, Anganwadi, ANM workers and voluntary organisations to play an active role in effective implementation of Covid preventive measures in rural areas.

In view of the spread of coronavirus in rural areas, he said the administration has initiated the setting up of a five-bedded Covid Centre, including one oxygen-supported bed, in every panchayat to provide immediate medical attention to the people.

“I urge all District Development Council and Block Development Council chairpersons, members, sarpanchs and panchs to extend their support and participation in the establishment and operation of the grassroots level Covid Care facilities in panchayats, besides spreading awareness among the rural communities , he said.

“We can effectively tackle the challenge of this global pandemic through the active participation of all elected panchayat representatives, teachers, ASHA, Anganwadi, ANM workers, village health committees and voluntary organisations working in the rural areas, the Lt governor said.

Sinha said Covid care centres would be equipped with requisite healthcare facilities, with each centre having one oxygen-supported bed for immediate patient care, along with linkages with public health centres and community health centres, besides availability of medicines and regular doctor’s consultation.

“Telemedicine facilities have also been made operational for the people. Along with the creation of basic minimum infrastructure to provide isolation facilities at panchayat level, we are also ramping up the pace of Covid testing and vaccination in rural areas, he said.

Sinha said Covid positive patients or those who have developed similar symptoms need not panic.

“They must contact the community health workers and doctors immediately. Village health committees must ensure the availability of medicare facilities, patient care management in these centres, he said.

He said training for ASHA, Anganwadi and ANM workers is also being ensured.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print